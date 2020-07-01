Highlights of press briefing on national security law for HK

The State Council Information Office holds a news conference about the law of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]
The State Council Information Office holds a press conference about the law of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning. Here are highlights:
Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee [Photo/scio.gov.cn]
Views from Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee
- Law will safeguard national security, plug loopholes in Hong Kong legal system
- Imperative to establish, improve legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security
- 5 major principles identified in proceeding with work on the law
- Collected multiple views and opinions during drafting and review processes
- Adjusted normal procedure of work to speed up legislation
- Law reflects broad consensus, views and aspirations of entire Chinese nation
- Hong Kong SAR still has duty to enact legislation to safeguard national security
- Jurisdiction will be exercised on a small number of offences that seriously jeopardize national security
- National security law for Hong Kong makes clear provisions to protect and safeguard human rights
Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office [Photo/scio.gov.cn]
Views from Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office
- Law marks milestone in advancing "one country, two systems"
- Law is a step to improving China's governance system
- Legislation will serve as a guardian of prosperity and stability in Hong Kong
- Goal is to uphold, advance "one country, two systems" instead of changing the practice
- Some Western politicians make unwarranted accusations with misrepresentation of "one country, two systems"
- Central government will set up office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong
- Acts of the central office will not be subject to jurisdiction of Hong Kong SAR
- Central office will only exercise its jurisdiction on 3 specific occasions
- People with different political views and positions will continue to exist in Hong Kong