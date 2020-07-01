Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Highlights of press briefing on national security law for HK

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    14:02, July 01, 2020

The State Council Information Office holds a news conference about the law of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference about the law of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning. Here are highlights:

Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee [Photo/scio.gov.cn]

Views from Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee

- Law will safeguard national security, plug loopholes in Hong Kong legal system

- Imperative to establish, improve legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security

- 5 major principles identified in proceeding with work on the law

- Collected multiple views and opinions during drafting and review processes

- Adjusted normal procedure of work to speed up legislation

- Law reflects broad consensus, views and aspirations of entire Chinese nation

- Hong Kong SAR still has duty to enact legislation to safeguard national security

- Jurisdiction will be exercised on a small number of offences that seriously jeopardize national security

- National security law for Hong Kong makes clear provisions to protect and safeguard human rights

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office [Photo/scio.gov.cn]

Views from Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office

- Law marks milestone in advancing "one country, two systems"

- Law is a step to improving China's governance system

- Legislation will serve as a guardian of prosperity and stability in Hong Kong

- Goal is to uphold, advance "one country, two systems" instead of changing the practice

- Some Western politicians make unwarranted accusations with misrepresentation of "one country, two systems"

- Central government will set up office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

- Acts of the central office will not be subject to jurisdiction of Hong Kong SAR

- Central office will only exercise its jurisdiction on 3 specific occasions

- People with different political views and positions will continue to exist in Hong Kong

