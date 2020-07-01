Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Pu'er and neighboring countries are interconnected and open to traffic

(People's Daily Online)    15:33, July 01, 2020

On the morning of June 28, the highroad from Lancang County to Menglian County in Puer City was opened to traffic. It takes only 1.5 hours by car from Lancang County to Meng’a Port in Menglian County, which helped Pu’er to interconnect with neighboring countries and regions.

The highroad has a total length of 104 kilometers, including 25.5 kilometers in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County and 78.5 kilometers in Menglian County. The highroad is grade 2 with a design speed of 60 km/h. The estimated investment of the project is 3.866 billion yuan.

