Pjanic has medical ahead of Barcelona move

SARAJEVO, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic underwent a medical in Turin on Sunday ahead of a switch to Barcelona, with Barca's Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo set to head the other way.

The agreement between the clubs is not a straight swap, with Arthur moving to Juve in a 70 million euro deal and Pjanic transferring to Barca for a fee of 60 million euros, making him Bosnia's most expensive player of all time.

Pjanic did not travel to Barcelona for his medical because of restrictions on travel between Italy and Spain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transfers are expected to be confirmed by June 30 for budgetary reasons.