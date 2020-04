Jinhua village, Xinglong township, Nanchuan district, Chongqing, is seen covered in advection fog. (Photo/Qu Mingbin)

Jinhua village, Xinglong township, Nanchuan district, Chongqing, is seen covered in advection fog. Advection fog appeared in the mountain valley of Nanchuan district on April 26. The fog flowed and danced in the rolling mountains and cottages, giving the countryside, forest and houses the appearance of a beautiful landscape painting.