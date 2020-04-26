Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Mystical Jiuzhaigou Valley after snow

(Ecns.cn)    11:12, April 26, 2020

Snow turned Jiuzhaigou Valley in Sichuan province into a fantasy land on April 22, 2020. Trees and rocks at the scenic spot were coated in a white layer by the spring snow, creating a spectacular contrast with the deep blue water. (Photo: China News Service/ Liang Feng)

