Mystical Jiuzhaigou Valley after snow

Snow turned Jiuzhaigou Valley in Sichuan province into a fantasy land on April 22, 2020. Trees and rocks at the scenic spot were coated in a white layer by the spring snow, creating a spectacular contrast with the deep blue water. (Photo: China News Service/ Liang Feng)

Snow turned Jiuzhaigou Valley in Sichuan province into a fantasy land on April 22, 2020. Trees and rocks at the scenic spot were coated in a white layer by the spring snow, creating a spectacular contrast with the deep blue water. (Photo: China News Service/ Liang Feng)