Coronavirus in New York came from Europe instead of China: Fauci

Anthony Fauci (File Photo/Xinhua)

In his effort to praise the New York government, head of the U.S. CDC Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus that plagued the NYC came from Europe instead of China.

"Everybody was looking at China and it came from Europe," he told WNYC on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak swept the world one continent after another. It first hit China, then Europe, the U.S. and now Latin America.

The U.S. government did notice the outbreak in China and took some actions to prevent travel from the country. But when the epicenter shifted to Europe, the Americans didn't limit traveling fast enough. That's one of the reasons why the NYC was hit so hard.

In China, coronavirus cases with European origins are also creating new troubles. The recently discovered cases in Beijing came, according to initial investigations, from Europe.

But simply blaming the Europeans is not a great attitude toward the pandemic. The human race has a more important job to do – to stop the spread of the COVID-19. And the Europeans are definitely taking their part in the fight with the pandemic.

Fauci praised New York governor and NYC mayor for their "great job" reducing new coronavirus infections. It's more important to find out what they've done well than blaming them for acting slow.