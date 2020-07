Pu'er received nearly 200,000 tourists during the Dragon Boat Festival

During the Dragon Boat Festival, Pu'er City received a total of 198,100 tourists with a total of more than 80,000 self-driving cars in and out of Pu'er, realized a tourism income of 131 million yuan.

Family-based suburban excursions and rural tours are the mainstream of Pu'er Dragon Boat Festival tourism.