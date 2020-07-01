993 administrative villages of Pu’er realized road hardening rate of 100%

As of 2019, Pu'er City has implemented 8282km of safety and life protection projects in road infrastructure, and 993 administrative villages in the city all have access to hardened roads and buses. Natural villages with more than 20 households in the areas where the ethnic groups "transiting directly from primitive society to socialism" are located and the border areas have completed 4657 km of hardened road projects, covering 2013 natural villages. 419 kilometers of hardened roads have been built for the natural villages with more than 50 households in two deeply impoverished counties, which are planned not to be relocated.