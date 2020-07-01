Recently, Yunnan Province held an online signing activity for key investment promotion projects. Pu'er City participated in the activity at the branch of the Pu’er Municipal Administrative Center, and the total amount of the contracts signed for 9 projects reached 8.74 billion yuan.

9 projects involve Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Chongqing and other places. The projects are mainly dedicated to the sectors of biomedicine & general health, data economy, plateau characteristics modern agriculture, warehousing and logistics, etc.