Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Amount of contracts signed online for 9 projects reached 8.74 billion yuan

(People's Daily Online)    15:21, July 01, 2020

Recently, Yunnan Province held an online signing activity for key investment promotion projects. Pu'er City participated in the activity at the branch of the Pu’er Municipal Administrative Center, and the total amount of the contracts signed for 9 projects reached 8.74 billion yuan.

9 projects involve Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Chongqing and other places. The projects are mainly dedicated to the sectors of biomedicine & general health, data economy, plateau characteristics modern agriculture, warehousing and logistics, etc.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York