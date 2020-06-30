Chinese universities put on light show to bid farewell to graduating students

Universities in China recently lit up buildings on their campuses, putting on heart-warming light shows for the class of 2020, the WeChat account of China Youth Daily reported Monday.

Beihang University

Beihang University in Beijing lit up buildings in its two campuses on the evening of June 28 to express its good wishes to its graduating students.

Beihang University

The sight of major buildings showing various loving patterns and illuminated words prompted netizens to say they never knew a university that taught science and engineering could be so romantic.

Zhuhai College of Jilin University in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong province, lit up dormitory buildings at the campus to bid farewell to graduating students on the evening of June 22. The special parting gift moved many students to tears.

Zhuhai College of Jilin University

On the evening of June 20, 50 counselors from Northeast Normal University in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin province, jointly held a light show at the campus as a graduation gift for senior students.

Zhuhai College of Jilin University

The university holds a light show for graduating students every year, according to a student there, adding that many students have not been able to return to the school to say goodbye to their alma mater in person, which made the online show even more touching.