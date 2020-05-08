College students in China ‘create’ graduation photos to make up for regret caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese college students have recently used image editing applications to design various graduation photos as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has made it impossible for them to pose for a graduation photo together.

“Graduation photos” made by students with image editing software. (Photo/Youth.cn)

Three students from a class of College of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Central South University in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan province, recently created a set of special graduation photos for their class, Youth.cn reported Wednesday.

The designers said these photos are their way to commemorate their college life during the past four years.

Using photos of graduates’ faces and hand-drawn baccalaureate gowns, the three students, Ning Jiajun, He Jialei, and Ge Ziye, created group photos of the class “posing for group photos” in front of the school gate, library and other landmark buildings of Central South University.

(Photo/Youth.cn)

Dai Zexu, a student from a class of City College of Science and Technology, Chongqing University in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, also used photos of the faces of his classmates to create various graduation photos for his class, according to Beijing Youth Daily.

Even though Shanxi University of Finance and Economics Huashang College in Taiyuan, capital of north China’s Shanxi province hasn’t opened yet, Yang Weidong, a senior student of the university, has already created graduation photos for his class.

(Photo/Youth.cn)

“There’s a slim chance that we will get together again, even when the pandemic ends,” Yang said, explaining that some students will have already started working while some will be pursuing further study.

He decided to create a “cloud-version” of graduation photos for his class to try to make up for the regrets, said Yang, who has even had “orders” placed to make graduation photos for other classes at his university after his work attracted wide attention.

These “photoshopped” graduation photos touched many Internet users, some saying they want to laugh but feel sad at the same time.

(Photo/Youth.cn)

Classes, interviews, dissertation defense, and even goodbyes among college students in China must be conducted online, making the graduation season of the year 2020 much different from the previous ones.

Graduate students in Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province were asked to go through formalities for leaving school between April 26 and 30 after returning to school in batches since April 26.

Such surprisingly short school terms made graduates feel regretful and reluctant to part from their schools and each other.

(Photo/Youth.cn)

(Photo/Youth.cn)