Poor farmer in East China's Anhui becomes poultry expert

Huang Rongchun, who lives in Yangwan village, Huagang town, Feixi county of east China's Anhui province, was injured in an accident when he went out to work many years ago. Following that misfortune, his wife then fell ill and lost her ability to work.

In 2014, Huang's family was identified as a poor household. Despite his poor health, Huang works hard. With the help of poverty alleviation cadres, he applied for a discount loan of 50,000 yuan (about $7,065) in order to raise white geese, local chickens and other poultry.

In 2019, Huang earned 40,000 yuan by raising chickens. He has now been lifted out of poverty and has become a well-known local poultry farming expert.