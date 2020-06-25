National political advisors discuss poverty alleviation

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a plenary meeting of the 12th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. Chinese national political advisors Wednesday put forward suggestions for the country's poverty alleviation efforts during a session of the standing committee of China's top political advisory body. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors Wednesday put forward suggestions for the country's poverty alleviation efforts during a session of the standing committee of China's top political advisory body.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended Wednesday's plenary meeting.

Political advisor Huang Liyun suggested stepping up employment training to help people in deeply impoverished regions shake off poverty.

Political advisor Wang Jian suggested strengthening collaboration on poverty alleviation between the eastern and western regions.

The political advisors also proposed developing industries with local signatures and building better road transportation in rural areas to fight poverty, among others.

The Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on Monday opened its 12th session to discuss poverty alleviation.