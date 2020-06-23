SW China's Guizhou completes poverty alleviation tasks through relocation ahead of schedule

Guizhou province in southwest China has relocated nearly 1.9 million people from inhospitable areas, including 1.5 million registered poor people, essentially completing the tasks set in the 13th Five-Year Plan ahead of schedule.

A poverty relief relocation site in the city of Liupanshui, Guizhou province.

The province’s relocation program for poverty alleviation began in December 2015. When Yang Jiangping, a 37-year-old impoverished man in the province from Dejiang county, Tongren, heard the news that the county began to implement the program, he signed up immediately.

In August 2018, Yang moved to a new apartment of 120 square meters in a relocation site in Mayintang community of Dalong Economic and Technological Development Zone.

“Like many villagers, I had to find a job in a distant place as I couldn’t earn my living from a few hectares of barren fields,” Yang recalled, adding that his father had a sudden cerebral infarction and his mother was bedridden, which made things worse.

“Now I live in a new apartment with gas, and I can take a bus near my home. I didn’t expect that I can enjoy a better life soon,” he said while pointing at his new home.

Besides, the relocation service center of the development zone has also helped relocated people find employment.

“We offer training courses for relocated people so that they can master some skills and find a job near home as there are about 100 labor-intensive enterprises near the development zone,” a staff member from the center said.

So far, over 10,000 people have benefited from 139 training courses. At least one member from each of the relocated households found a job.

Yang, a former farmer, now works in a manganese ore processing plant. “I am covered by social insurance schemes, including endowment insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, employment injury insurance, maternity insurance, and housing provident fund,” he said, noting that he got actually over 3,000 yuan (over $400) in the first month.

“There is a kindergarten, primary and middle school nearby. It’s also convenient to visit the community health station,” Yang said, adding that his wife also found a job in a nearby lighter factory.

As of early June, over 860,000 relocated people in Guizhou found employment or started their own business. The province had built 573 schools and completed 390 medical and health projects. Another 96 education schools and seven medical facilities that are listed for poverty alleviation supervision will be fully completed by the end of June.

This will provide relocated people schools within easy walking distance and allow them to enjoy access to local medical services.