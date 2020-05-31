China to promote poverty alleviation with digital platforms

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a special poverty relief initiative to be executed through digital platforms.

From late May to the end of September, the operation jointly initiated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development aims to provide job opportunities to poor migrant workers and 52 poverty-stricken counties with the support of digital platforms.

Local human resource and poverty alleviation departments will coordinate with companies to offer jobs including express and take-out delivery, warehouse management and vehicle repair, the MHRSS said.

In the meantime, online jobs like part-time customer service shall be provided, while entrepreneurship in the services, logistics and other sectors will be encouraged and supported.

The operation also aims to help promote sale of farm produce in poorer areas through livestreaming sales and opening up green channels to increase farmers' incomes.

Human resources and poverty alleviation departments at all levels will strengthen cooperation with various digital platforms and offer more policy support to provide employment opportunities for the poor laborers, said an MHRSS official.