Xi makes proposals at extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:23, June 18, 2020
Xi makes proposals at extraordinary China-Africa summit on solidarity against COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 and delivers a keynote speech at the summit in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2020. The summit, held via video link, was jointly proposed by China, South Africa, the rotating chair of the African Union (AU), and Senegal, the co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday made the following proposals in his keynote speech at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held via video link:

-- We must stay committed to fighting COVID-19 together. China will start ahead of schedule the construction of the Africa CDC headquarters this year.

-- We must stay committed to enhancing China-Africa cooperation. Greater priority needs to be given to cooperation on public health, economic reopening, and people's livelihood.

-- We must stay committed to upholding multilateralism. China will work with Africa to uphold the UN-centered global governance system and support WHO in making greater contribution to the global COVID-19 response.

-- We must stay committed to taking China-Africa friendship forward.


