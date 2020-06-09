Aerial view of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County in Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2020 shows a view of Chonglou Village in Dacai Township of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in the northwestern part of Guangxi, Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County is the only autonomous county for the Maonan ethnic group nationwide. The Maonan ethnic group is one of the country's 28 ethnic groups with a smaller population. About 70 percent of Maonan people, or 64,500, live in Huanjiang County. The poverty headcount ratio in Huanjiang dropped to 1.48 percent by the end of last year. The county was removed from the country's list of impoverished counties in May. Based on the Maonan people's poverty alleviation situation across the country, the ethnic group has gotten rid of poverty as a whole. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)