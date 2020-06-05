Beijing to complete construction of training base for ice sports events in June

Beijing has finished 95 percent of its construction project for the ice sports events training base, a venue cluster designed to resemble half of a “puck” and a square “curling stone,” located near the beautiful Guishui River in Yanqing district of Beijing.

The entire project is expected to be completed this month. Covering an area of more than 80,000 square meters, the training base is by far the largest single-building comprehensive ice sports center in Asia.

The ice sports training base has eight real ice skating rinks of standard size, with each covering an area of about 1,800 square meters with 2,000 spectator seats.

The main body of the training base, the training center was designed according to the traditional Chinese philosophy of Tian Yuan Di Fang, which literally means that the heaven is round and the earth is square.

The venues have met extremely challenging difficulties in construction, and contain amazing scientific concepts and cutting-edge technologies.

All the venues of the training base have used steel-frame structure, with the steelworks in the project expected to weigh a total of 14,000 tonnes.

The steel truss used in the “puck” is 36 meters long, marking the longest span of steel frames in the project.