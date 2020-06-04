Chinese "spidermen" cross Jinsha River to complete acceptance task of electric line

It recently took three powerline technicians, commonly referred to as "spidermen," from the power sector in southwest China's Yunnan province three hours to complete the acceptance task of an electric line across the Jinsha River under the scorching sun.

On May 31, acceptance work of the 500-kilovolt Wuquanjia Line for the AC supporting power transmission and transformation project in Wudongde Hydroelectric Power Station was officially carried out.

The 500-kilovolt Wuquanjia Line, from Tower 39 to Tower 38, crosses the Jinsha River and connects Yunnan province and southwest China's Sichuan province, with a span of 1,250 meters, at a height difference of more than 300 meters and a maximum slope of more than 45 degrees.

From the transmission management institute of Kunming Power Supply Bureau of Yunnan Power Grid, the three "spidermen" successfully completed the acceptance task of the "cross-river and cross-provincial line."