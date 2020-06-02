Chinese companies donate anti-epidemic living materials to local communities in South Africa

Several Chinese companies, including WESIZWE Platinum Corporation, Afritop South Africa and SINOSTEEL South Africa, along with local business partners, donated basic living materials to local communities in the South African Province of North West on May 26, 2020.

Mr. Li Zhimin, General Manager of Jinchuan Group South Africa, the main shareholder of WESIZWE Platinum Corporation, Mr. Jacob Mothomogolo, Executive General Manager, Ms. Boitumelo Moiloan, Chairman of the Social Development Promotion Committee, Mr. Diale, Mayor of MKLM, and other representatives of the community attended the event.

Li Zhimin said, “We all care about South Africa during the epidemic. We want to help local people get through these difficult days. It is our honor to take on our social responsibility and give back to the local community.”

The food bags donated by the Chinese companies will help more than 800 families. Each food bag contains rice, flour, vegetables, milk, canned and sanitary supplies and other basic necessities.

Ms. Boitumelo Moiloan expressed her gratitude to the Jinchuan Group and other Chinese companies for their significant contributions to the community, adding that the donation would greatly help poor families.

WESIZWE Platinum Corporation is a mining company listed on the South African Stock Exchange Market, whose majority shareholder is Jinchuan Group and China Africa Development Fund.