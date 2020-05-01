South Africa receives medical supplies from China

Johannesburg, May 1, (People's Daily Online) -- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, received a consignment of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by global internet group Naspers on April 30.

Taking place at the Takealot Distribution Centre in Kempton Park, Gauteng,Naspers procured the PPE and other medical supplies at great speed through its logistics and warehousing capabilities in Takealot and help from the Chinese Embassy

Just one month ago, Koos Beker, Chairman of Naspers, wrote to the Chinese Embassy seeking assistance in purchasing medical supplies from China. With vigorous cooperation between two sides, they have completed the procurement, customs clearance, shipment and smooth delivery of the supplies from China to South Africa within what usually takes several months in just over 20 days.

“These are our concrete actions to jointly implement the consensus of our two heads of state, which is an excellent example of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries in times of adversity,” said Charge D’affaires Li Nan of the Chinese Embassy, attending the exchange.

Two weeks ago, South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Li Nan witnessed the handover of the medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to South Africa. The third batch of assistance is almost ready for delivery.

The shipments of medical supplies donated by Chinese enterprises,local Chinese communities and the Jack Ma Public Welfare Foundation will soon arrive in South Africa.