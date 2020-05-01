Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
SACETA donates to community serving the public in South Africa

By Liu Chang (People's Daily Online)    15:39, May 01, 2020

Johannesburg, April 30, (People's Daily Online) -- On April 27, 2020, The South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA) made a donation to the Tembisa community and Siyazigabisa Orphanage in Ekurhuleni South Africa.

(Photo provided by Zhao Yang)

Reported to have many poor residents in the area, Siyazigabisa orphanage houses a minimum of 32 orphans at any given time and feeds about 500 elderly men,women and children in and around the Tembisa area every week.

At present, the orphanage is operating under difficult circumstances and is in urgent need of social assistance.

(Photo provided by Zhao Yang)

On this occasion, SACETA donated supplies to the region,including essential vegetables, oil, flour, maize meal and milk. These were divided into 550 packages, which were donated to orphanages and low-income families.

(Photo provided by Zhao Yang)

