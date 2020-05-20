Haval donates food parcels to help 152 South African families

The Chinese SUV brand Haval, with help from Rays of Hope in South Africa, distributed 152 nutritious food parcels to the local community of Alexandra on Tuesday, May 12. Each food parcel is able to feed a family of five for a month, containing food items such as rice, cake flour and cooking oil.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haval Family identified the threatening food crisis of unprecedented magnitude for all vulnerable South Africans. Recognizing the hardships the urban townships face in relation to food shortages, Haval jumped at the opportunity to provide aid to the South Africans experiencing desperate and starving circumstances.

Haval recognizes food security is an essential issue that must be taken seriously, as well as a priority, for South Africans. Due to the effects of the recent lockdown in South Africa, many local people are unsure of where to find their next meal. With the rapid increase of hunger in vulnerable areas, improving the availability of nutritious food is of utmost importance.

With Alexandra being on the doorstep of Haval’s HQ, they identified this community as being deeply affected during the crisis, with a dire need for food security. Haval reached out to Rays of Hope, a non-profit company and a public benefit organization in the heart of Alexandra, to serve as their partner on the ground to distribute food parcels in Alexandra, ensuring 152 local families remain well-nourished during this time.

Haval，the Great Wall Motors' professional SUV brand in China，first hit the roads of South Africa in 2017 and has proved itself from South Africa’s toughest terrain to the urban streets.