Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Even as it continues to contain COVID-19, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

-- The National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, venue for the China International Import Expo, is expected to begin hosting exhibitions starting from July 1 after several months of closure due to COVID-19.

"Amid the epidemic, the exhibition industry is one of the earliest sectors to suspend operations and the latest to restart," said Tang Guifa, president of the NECC.

Tang said that, although the exhibition industry was allowed to resume work this month, the preparations will take time and the first exhibition in the center is expected to be launched on July 1.

-- After more than 100 days on pause, the "Chinese Hollywood" of Hengdian has restarted.

Located in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, Hengdian World Studios is one of China's biggest film and television program production centers and a barometer of the film industry.

Film shooting was restricted for several months due to the COVID-19 epidemic. As the epidemic wanes, more than 40 film and teleplay crews have started operations in Hengdian as of May 22, while over 60 others are preparing to restart studio shootings.