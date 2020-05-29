Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 29, 2020
CAST to host webinar on global science and technology under COVID-19 epidemic

(People's Daily Online)    10:21, May 29, 2020

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) will host an international webinar on global science and technology development and governance amid the COVID-19 pandemic on May 30, which also marks the fourth National Science and Technology Workers Day in China.

By hosting the event, CAST hopes to call on countries to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation and share their science and research results, facilitate the establishment of an international cooperation platform and mechanism involving all countries, and promote sustainable development as well as the reform and improvement of the global governance system through technological innovation.

Under the theme "Build Consensus for Cooperation and Jointly Tackle Challenges," the event will be organized by the Department of Academic and Societies Affairs of CAST, Chinese Preventive Medicine Association (CPMA) and Tencent Medpedia.

Huai Jinpeng, secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of CAST and an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mohamed H.A. Hassan, president of the World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries, Margaret Chan, honorary director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Walter Ricciardi, president elect of the World Federation of Public Health Associations, will attend the meeting and deliver speeches.

