8 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

There were 73 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,288 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 82,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.