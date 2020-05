The third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, concludes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, bringing this year's Two Sessions to an end. Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Li Zhanshu delivers a speech at the closing meeting.

During the year's most important political event for the country, economic stability, the development of the public health system and eradication of extreme poverty became buzzwords that attracted global attention.