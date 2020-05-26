Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 26

(Xinhua)    08:45, May 26, 2020

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

-- Presidium of the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its second meeting.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to discuss documents including the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- The Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee will hold a meeting.

