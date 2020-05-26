Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 26

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

-- Presidium of the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its second meeting.

-- Members of the CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to discuss documents including the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

-- The Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee will hold a meeting.