Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,734, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new cases, one was reported in Shanghai and the other in Fujian Province, the commission said.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,688 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.