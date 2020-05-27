Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

One imported case was reported in Shanghai Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission, adding that one new suspected case was reported in Fujian Province.

On Tuesday, three patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by two to five.

As of Tuesday, a total of 82,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,280 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Tuesday, the commission said, adding that there were 79 patients still being treated.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,732 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,687 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 45 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Six people were suspected of being infected with the virus, the commission said, noting that five of the cases were imported from overseas.

The commission added that 5,796 close contacts were still under medical observation after 218 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 28 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 27 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 404 asymptomatic cases, including 27 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,065 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,033 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 416 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.