Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of which two were imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One of the new imported cases was reported in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that three new imported suspected case were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

On Saturday, three people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by one to eight.

As of Saturday, a total of 82,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, according to the commission.

Altogether 78,261 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday, the report said, adding that there were 79 patients still being treated.

By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,713 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,673 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 40 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said nine people, with eight from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,154 close contacts were still under medical observation after 280 people were discharged from medical observation Saturday.

Also on Saturday, 36 new asymptomatic cases including four from overseas were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones, and 35 asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 371 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,065 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,029 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 411 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.