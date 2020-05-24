Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,713, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

One new case was reported in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that three new imported suspected case were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Of the total imported cases, 1,673 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 40 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.