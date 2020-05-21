Chinese mainland reports one new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,709, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The new imported case was reported in Guangdong, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case imported from abroad were reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,666 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 43 remained hospitalized with two in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.