Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,708, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The new imported case was reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said, adding that two new suspected cases imported from abroad were reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,662 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with two in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.