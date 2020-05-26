Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:21, May 26, 2020

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

Seven imported cases were reported, including five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, one in Shanghai and one in Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases and no deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Monday, nine patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Monday, a total of 82,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,277 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Monday, the commission said, adding that there were 81 patients still being treated.

The mainland had reported a total of 1,731 imported cases as of Monday. Of the cases, 1,685 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Also on Monday, 29 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation Monday, while 403 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, remained under medical observation, the commission said.

By Monday, 1,065 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,030 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 415 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

