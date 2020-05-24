3 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

There were 79 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,261 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 82,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.