Chinese mainland reports one new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,732, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The new imported case was reported in Shanghai, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Fujian.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,687 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 45 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.