60 years of stories for Chinese mountaineers of Mt. Qomolangma

(People's Daily Online)    15:55, May 27, 2020

The left photo shows early mountaineers playing volleyball at the base camp of Mount Qomolangma; the right photo shows a mountaineer playing golf on the artificial grass at the base camp on May 16, 2020.

At 4:20 a.m. on May 25, 1960, three young Chinese mountaineers - Wang Fuzhou, Qu Yinhua and Gonpo - with an average age of only 24 - successfully reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma on behalf of the Chinese people for the first time in human history.

On the morning of May 27, 2020, a Chinese surveying team once again achieved this feat, marking a crucial step in the country's mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest mountain.

For 60 years, the world's highest peak has witnessed timeless stories between mountain and mountaineer.


