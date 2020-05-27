Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Heilongjiang reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:04, May 27, 2020

HARBIN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the province had seven asymptomatic COVID-19 cases after five such cases were reported Tuesday.

A total of 19,891 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in Heilongjiang had been tracked by Tuesday, and 307 people were still undergoing medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York