China's Heilongjiang reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the province had seven asymptomatic COVID-19 cases after five such cases were reported Tuesday.

A total of 19,891 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in Heilongjiang had been tracked by Tuesday, and 307 people were still undergoing medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.