Migrant worker-turned-NPC deputy helps poor people find work near homes

After going from a rural migrant worker to a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, Li Shaoyu, from Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, has helped impoverished people find jobs near their homes by running a company producing and selling Miao embroidery products, which has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage, in her hometown.

She has called for more efforts to boost construction of poverty alleviation workshops on intangible cultural heritage in poverty-stricken areas and training for local workers. Li learned Miao embroidery from her mother when she was eight. She has trained over 2,000 local embroiderers since 2016.

Last year, she trained over 160 poor villagers through a poverty alleviation project, enabling more than 50 of them to find employment near their homes.