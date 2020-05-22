China's "two sessions" presents world with confidence, vitality

The world is casting its eyes toward China as the country convenes its "two sessions" - the annual sessions of the country's top legislature and political advisory body.

（People's Daily Online/Lei Sheng）

The 2020 "two sessions", kicking off in a year when China aims to achieve a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eliminate poverty, and after the country has made important strategic achievement in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, is drawing wide attention from the international society. The world is wondering what responsibility China is going to shoulder at the special moment, and what impacts will be placed on the world.

Global media, shifting their focus on China's "two sessions," are looking forward to China's victory over the COVID-19 pandemic and reaching of its annual economic and social development goals, and are expecting a strong economic recovery of China under regular epidemic prevention and control measures.

They said the "two sessions" are not only a political routine, but a signal that China has completely controlled the pandemic. As an important window from which the world observes China's direction of policymaking, the "two sessions" this year will have more hotspot issues than ever as global politics is undergoing profound changes.

Success only comes from hard work. In the great fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen the strong vitality and superiority of the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as China's national governance system, and witnessed the tremendous energy released by the Chinese spirit, Chinese power and Chinese efficiency.

At the critical moment for achieving the two centenary goals, China, withstanding the test of the disease, stays resolute to reach its annual economic and social development goals, to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and to eliminate poverty. Vowing to take back the time wasted by the pandemic, the Chinese people have turned their common aspiration into concrete efforts.

"For countries hit hard by the coronavirus, China has served as a time machine of sorts," said business-focused international news organization Quartz. China’s success in both pandemic control and economic recovery cheers up and lead the world to brighter perspective. The world wonder why China can, and the “two sessions” provide an opportunity for world to understand China.

Any growth target released on the sessions would receive close attention, said Bloomberg. The importance laid by the press on the making of China's economic and social development goals indicated the significance of China's economic recovery and development.

China's export grew 8.2 percent year on year in April, and its actual use of foreign capital achieved positive growth. Besides, the value added of industries above designated size went up by 3.9 percent from a year ago. These figures well explained China's economic resilience and vitality, and proved that the fundamentals sustaining China's long-term growth remain unchanged, and the country's high-quality development is well supported.

According to international media coverage, Chinese cities are bustling again; the country's consumption is waking up; and foreign investment projects are being implemented in an accelerated manner. International observers concluded that China is in a leading position in global economic recovery after achieving phased achievements of pandemic control, and the better-than-expected economic recovery of the country is a piece of good news to global economy.

To defeat the virus calls for global coordination, and open international cooperation is also necessary for the recovery of global economy. International observers believe that China, in a critical stage of securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, will keep releasing dividend to the world.

The third China International Import Expo is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, and the signed exhibition area has surpassed that in the previous session. Fitch Ratings from the U.S. is permitted to enter the Chinese credit rating market, and the quota limits for the qualified foreign institutional investor scheme were removed.

These new measures to expand opening up demonstrated the confidence and resolution of China to expand open cooperation and share development opportunities with the world. They will surely inject confidence and vitality into the stabilization and recovery of the world economy.

Tough times test real hero. The Chinese nation that has been tested by history is bound to gather strength from challenges, grow stronger in hardships, and make more achievements in the future.

By understanding more about China during the “two sessions”, the world will see more development opportunities and the power of cooperation. By joining hands and making common progress, global countries will turn this world into a better place.