Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China has no "hidden military spending": spokesperson

(Xinhua)    22:16, May 21, 2020

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China is transparent about its military spending and there is no such thing as "hidden military spending," a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's national legislature said Thursday.

China has been submitting reports on its military expenditures to the United Nations every year since 2007, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, said at a press conference.

"From where the money comes from to how the money is used, everything is accounted for," Zhang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York