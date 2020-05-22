Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 22

Graphics shows the agenda of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday.

NPC:

-- At 9 a.m., the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The opening will be broadcast live by the China Media Group and live coverage of the event will also be available on xinhuanet.com.

-- NPC deputies will hear the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the implementation of the 2019 plan and on the 2020 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2020.

-- NPC deputies will review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2019 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2020, and the draft central and local budgets for 2020.

-- Deputies will also hear explanations on a draft civil code and on a draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.

-- In the afternoon, NPC delegations will hold meetings to deliberate the government work report.

CPPCC:

-- In the morning, members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the opening meeting of the NPC session as non-voting participants.

-- In the afternoon, the third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled.