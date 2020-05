The First Private Hospital Went into Operation in Ximeng County, Pu'er City

On May 15, Renkang Hospital, the first private hospital in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, hanged out its plaque.

Covering an area of more than 3,000m2, the hospital boasts of over 2,800m2 service rooms, with a total investment of over RMB 30 million. The hospital has established departments as Prevention and Health Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, TCM, Medical Laboratory, and Medical Imaging, with up to 99 beds.