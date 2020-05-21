Xi says China to continue to support WHO playing leading role in COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Myanmar and other countries to continue to support the World Health Organization (WHO) playing a leading role in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a phone conversation with his Myanmar counterpart, U Win Myint, Xi also called for concerted efforts to firmly uphold international fairness and justice as well as the basic norms in international relations, and jointly win the battle for global public health.

Recalling that after the coronavirus disease broke out in China, the Myanmar government and all sections of society extended a helping hand to the Chinese side, Xi said the outbreak in Myanmar is pulling at the heartstrings of the Chinese people.

The Chinese side has donated multiple batches of anti-epidemic supplies to Myanmar and sent two groups of medical experts to fight side by side with Myanmar medical workers, he added.

That, he pointed out, has fully demonstrated the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship of standing together and helping each other between the people of the two countries, and vividly illustrated the spirit of a community with a shared future that features China and Myanmar sticking together through thick and thin.

China will continue to provide firm support and as much assistance as its capacity allows for the Asian neighbor in line with the latter's needs, Xi said, adding that he is confident that the Myanmar people will eventually overcome the epidemic.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations, Xi recalled that he paid a successful visit to Myanmar in January, during which the two sides agreed to build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future and usher in a new era of bilateral relations. He expressed the hope that the two sides will closely cooperate to implement the results of the visit.

Xi suggested that on the basis of putting in place COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the two sides should appropriately advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields and push for positive progress in China-Myanmar Economic Corridor projects.

The two sides, he added, should also make good use of their joint prevention and control mechanism for border areas, and make coordinated efforts to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border, prevent and control the epidemic, and resume work and production.

For his part, Win Myint said that under the strong leadership of Xi, the Chinese government and people have succeeded in putting the epidemic under control and the national economy and social life have been fully restored, which Myanmar is grad to see.

The Myanmar president thanked China for providing support and assistance to the WHO and other countries including Myanmar in their fight against the epidemic.

In the face of the epidemic, all countries should strengthen cooperation and uphold international justice as well as each country's right to development, he said.

The sound cooperation between Myanmar and China is a reflection of the two sides' efforts to build a community with a shared future, Win Myint said.

Myanmar will continue to firmly uphold the one-China policy and work with China to earnestly implement the outcomes of Xi's visit to Myanmar in January, continue to deepen "Paukphaw" friendship and cooperation in various fields and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Myanmar and China, he added.