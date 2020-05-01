The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 1 million, 1/3 of the world’s total, in less than 100 days since the first confirmed on Jan. 20, with a death toll surpassing 60,000.

Responding poorly to the pandemic, the U.S. shifted responsibilities, following with acts of lunacy. U.S. politicians must respond to the international concerns, and more importantly, tell the truth to its citizens.

1. Why doesn’t the U.S. government provide comprehensive protection for medical workers? Why were those reporting facts fired?

Medical workers are explicitly requested not to wear masks at hospitals across the U.S., and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nurses can only wear masks when they are giving nebulizer therapy, performing an intubation on a COVID-19 patient, or putting a patient on a ventilator.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and relevant staff said they had been requested to work without sufficient protection, while some nurses who stood up for themselves, requesting masks while working, were even fired or asked to resign. A total of 43,000 medical workers were dismissed in the first month after COVID-19 hit the U.S., and the number is rising.

2. There are over 20,000 deaths from the seasonal flu in America starting last September, how many of those cases were the novel coronavirus undetected?

According to the latest estimation by the CDC, the seasonal flu has infected over 30 million U.S. citizens, causing more than 20,000 deaths. Head of the CDC Robert Redfield recently admitted that parts of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been diagnosed as flu-related. Is the U.S. trying to cover up the real pandemic situation by labeling it as the seasonal flu?

3. Why did Washington suddenly shut down its bioweapons lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland last July?

The lab is the largest bioweapons research base of the U.S. military, and a series of pneumonia cases and suspected cases emerged on the heels of its closure, with H1N1 spreading at almost the same time. Two months after the global pandemic exercise Event 201 was carried out by multiple American organizations in October 2019, the first case of COVID-19 was spotted in Wuhan. The pandemic started spreading globally in February this year. Are these matters interrelated?

4. Some senators offloaded shares while playing down the threats of the disease. Why aren’t they being held accountable?

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr received coronavirus briefings on a regular basis. He said to the public in early February that COVID-19 was controllable, but at the same time sold off his stocks. Many senators were reported to have done the same. Were they hiding the truth in order to participate in insider trading?

5. Why did the U.S. downplay the pandemic when it knew the disease would develop into one?

President Donald Trump said on March 17 that he felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic, yet he contradicted himself by saying absurd things, like anti-malaria drugs can be used to treat coronavirus patients and the pandemic will disappear like a miracle. However, the fact is there are over 1 million infections and 60,000 deaths, tens of millions have lost their jobs. Since the U.S. claims to have predicted these results, why didn’t it prepare for the situation earlier?

6. When did the earliest COVID-19 infection happen in the U.S.? Why doesn’t Washington get experts to trace it?

According to latest statistics, the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. dates back to Feb. 6, three weeks earlier than the previous figure. The female patient from Santa Clara, California had no known travel history, considered to have contracted the virus locally. The autopsy was done on the second day of her death, but why did the CDC release the results to the public two months later? Is it hiding something? Does this suggest that the massive community transmission started much earlier?

7. What secret research is being carried out at the biolabs established by the U.S. in former Soviet states?

The U.S. has kept its mouth shut about the functions, uses and safety of the biolabs it has established in former Soviet states, which brings deep concerns for local people and surrounding countries. What are these labs doing?

8. Why was Brett Crozier relieved of his command after saving the lives of thousands of soldiers on board?

Crozier’s letter resulted in having 2,700 sailors on the Roosevelt carrier removed from deck and quarantined, but he was later relieved of command because of his so-called lack of professionalism. Why did he have to reveal the crisis through media?

9. Will the U.S. disclose its pandemic control timeline to the world?

The situation in the U.S. keeps exacerbating, forcing the country to shift the blame to China and threaten the WHO to cover its shortcomings. The Lancet recently gave a detailed timeline of the pandemic’s development, stressing that the U.S. had acquired the disease’s information from the WHO at the first opportunity. Will the U.S. make a timeline of its own?

10. What effective measures have the U.S. adopted in the last two months other than the restrictions on travel with China?

According to American media, even though the U.S. National Security Council gave warning to the risk of local spread of COVID-19 as early as late January, suggesting home quarantine and lockdown of cities, such measures were not taken by the White House until mid-March. What measures have the U.S. taken from Jan. 31 to March 13, apart from the travel ban on China?