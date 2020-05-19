Construction of highway running through Taklimakan Desert enters final rush in NW China's Xinjiang

Workers drive bulldozers at the construction site of a highway in Taklimakan Desert, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The construction of Yuli-Qiemo highway, the third north-south route running through Taklimakan Desert, has entered the final rush. Workers of China Communications Construction Company Ltd. are working on the largest dune in this project, with an estimated volume of 1.2 million cubic meters of sand to deal with. They established camps next to the dune for the convenience of work, and receive daily necessities on a regular basis. The completion of the highway is expected to improve the transport conditions in southern Xinjiang and promote local development. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)