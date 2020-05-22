Pu'er Completed its Poverty Alleviation Tasks One Year Earlier than Scheduled

On May 17, People’s Government of Yunnan Province issued a notice to officially approve that Zhaoyang District and other 30 counties (cities and districts) had been lifted from poverty, so Pu'er City has accomplished the tasks of poverty alleviation one year ahead of the schedule.

By 2019, Pu'er has lifted up to 582,300 inhabitants out of poverty, keeping the poverty incidence down to 0.9%. As of April 2020, the remaining 17,700 impoverished people have been lifted out of poverty, indicating a historic leap.