Nucleic Acid Test Laboratories within 4 Frontier Counties in Pu'er City Were Put into Use

On May 10, Nucleic Acid Test Laboratories of Centers for Disease Control within 4 frontier counties, i.e. Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, and Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County in Pu'er City, were completed and put into use.