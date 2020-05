Two Districts and Counties in Pu'er City Were Included in the First Batch of Provincial Holistic Tourism Demonstration Areas in Yunnan

On May 14, Yunnan Department of Culture and Tourism issued the List of the First Batch of Provincial Holistic Tourism Demonstration Areas in Yunnan, where 21 areas were identified as the upgraded demonstration areas for holistic tourism.

Both Simao District and Ximeng Wa Autonomous County in Pu'er City made the list.